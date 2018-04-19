Hawley raises far less than McCaskill despite Trump’s help

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is the only Senate candidate President Donald Trump has helped with fundraising, but Hawley still only managed to raise less than half the amount raised by the Democrat he hopes to unseat, Sen. Claire McCaskill.
Hawley reported raising $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, according to paperwork his campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission. That total includes $1.29 million in contributions plus $206,220 transferred from the Trump fundraiser in March. The campaign spent $573,043.
McCaskill, by contrast, raised $3.9 million during the same time period.
Hawley has $2.12 million in the bank, compared to McCaskill’s $11.5 million.
McCaskill is considered one of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats. Trump won Missouri in 2016 by 19 percentage points. He appeared at a March 14 fundraiser for Hawley.
Hawley’s campaign said his haul compared favorably to other GOP candidates taking on incumbent senators, noting that Hawley was the top Republican U.S. Senate challenger in the country for dollars raised for the second consecutive quarter. More than 70 percent of the campaign’s donors have given $200 or less.
Missouri Democrat Jason Kander, for example, raised $1.31 million in his battle against Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt in the first quarter of 2016. Now-Sen. Tom Cotton raised $1.35 million in the first quarter of 2014, and Cory Gardner, the Colorado senator who now leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, raised $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2014.
“Missourians have been left behind for 36 long years while Senator Claire McCaskill has campaigned for one office after another, and it ends this November. “Senator McCaskill represents D.C., Hollywood and the Wall Street elite who fund her campaign – not Missouri,” Hawley said in a statement. “We deserve a senator who will protect our way of life and fight to ensure our families, farmers, and workers can finally get ahead.”
