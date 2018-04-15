Here are the government meetings in SLO County for the week of April 16, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider amendments to exempt sign code.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a permit for a third residential accessory structure at 7060 Artiga Lane.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Hear presentation on South County Transit/Regional Transit Authority consolidation; consider options for amending commercial cannabis tax structure; hear pre-application for proposed hotels, restaurant and residential subdivision at 1598 El Camino Real.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200 . Amendment to 1001 Front St. to allow conditional use permit for permanent use of a 48-square-foot seasonal kiosk for Virg’s Landing; planning process list.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Review the city's mural and public art policy. Discuss the state's immigration enforcement policy and its implications for Paso Robles.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Recognition of service for Special Events Committee Member Arlene Gee.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Adoption of future fiscal health response; funding the future of SLO discussion.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider resolution opposing oil and gas exploration or extraction off the coast. Consider request to appoint Down Ortiz-Legg to the Planning Commission. Hearing to consider 2018 Action Plan for HUD and CDBG funds and homeless programs.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider spending $49,700 to determine the feasibility of the Creekside/Eagle Creek water resources plan. Authorize Templeton Fire and Emergency Services to purchase a new fire engine.
