Government meetings in SLO County for the week of April 2, 2018

Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a plan to subdivide properties at 3450 Traffic Way and 3355 Chico Road into four parcels. Consider a permit request from Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to build an 18-unit multifamily residential development at 7480 Santa Ysabel Ave.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Receive update on implementation of city’s commercial cannabis ordinances; get recommendations on several potential policy changes, including adult use of commercial cannabis.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Approve a Sherwood Park master plan and restroom replacement design. Confirm Jonathan Stornetta as fire chief and Ty Lewis as police chief.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Appeal of permit to build three-story single-family residence at 990 Fresno St.; Revise records retention schedules.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7922. Water energy efficiency project; 2016-17 crime report presentation (during 4 p.m. session); capital facilities fee program update/nexus study and water and wastewater development impact fee program.
