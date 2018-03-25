Government meetings in SLO County for the week of March 26, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider application to open a Popeye’s at 727 El Camino Real; consider RFPs for tourism marketing services.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider updating the city’s Title 9 tree ordinance. Approve temporary road closures for Hot El Camino Cruise Nite and the Colony Days parade.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Award contracts for city website improvements; direction on proposed council subcommittee policies and procedures.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Review Engie Energy Services Company development program report for solar power solution and automated metering.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider plans for a 38-room boutique hotel on Alexa Court. Consider plans for an outdoor Biergarten “tavern” at 1304 Railroad St. Consider plans for phase two of Hotel Cheval at 1020 Pine St.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Consider application to build eight freestanding solar panel arrays, install 1,620 solar panels and place a dual electric vehicle charging station at the city’s Corporation Yard.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Meet in closed session to consider appointment of county Health Agency Director.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Review of land use program for cannabis activities; review of tentative tract map to create 30 residential lots on the Pratt property at 3750 Bullock Lane; zoning regulations update.
