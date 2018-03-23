From South Florida to South side of Chicago, students have big roles in gun debate

Students hold their lighted cellphones at a rally at Parkland High School outside Allentown, Pa. Hundreds of students at Parkland walked out of class and headed to the auditorium for the #parklandforparkland rally, which was held to protest gun violence in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. Michael Rubinkam AP