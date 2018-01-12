A day later, Lindsey Graham breaks public silence on Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks

More Videos 0:57 Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours Pause 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 1:19 New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises 1:17 Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay 3:11 Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods 0:29 Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:42 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 1:46 How communities adjust to nuclear power plant closures 1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 0:31 Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

