    The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions.

Politics & Government

Trump ends Obama program, sets stage for Dreamer deportation

By Anita Kumar and Franco Ordoñez

McClatchy Washington Bureau

September 05, 2017 8:55 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump on Tuesday began to shut down a popular Obama-era program that protects young people brought into the country illegally as children, fulfilling a campaign promise after seven months of hinting that he might do something to save the Dreamers.

“We cannot admit everyone who would like to come here,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in announcing the decision. “It’s just that simple.”

Calling the program illegal, the administration announced its termination would come after a six-month delay to give Congress time to pass a legislative fix that might allow nearly one million people here illegally to stay in the only country they have ever known.

In the meantime, the administration will not accept any new applications for the program known as DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — but will allow hundreds of thousands of Dreamers to renew their two-year work permits if they expire in the next six months. Current enrollees will see no change before March 5.

A senior Department of Homeland Security official told reporters that the administration will continue to focus on criminals for deportation, though Dreamers could be detained if they are involved with other targeted immigrants. DHS will not use DACA recipients’ personal identifying information for enforcement purposes, though their records would be maintained, the official said.

We are people of compassion and we are people of law. There is nothing compassionate about not enforcing immigration laws.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Administration officials said the decision to gradually rather than abruptly end the program shows Trump is treating the nearly 800,000 so-called Dreamers with “great heart,” as he had pledged to do. Just last week, Trump said, “We love the Dreamers.”

Still, the decision signaled to advocates on both sides of the immigration issue that Trump planned to proceed with the immigration proposals that powered his 2016 campaign — from boosting deportations to building a border wall.

The announcement, postponed several times, came on the day of a deadline imposed by 10 states that threatened to sue the U.S. government if it did not end the program. Those states argued that former President Barack Obama overstepped his executive powers in granting the special protections. The Department of Justice determined the program violated U.S. existing immigration laws, officials said.

“This administration’s decision to terminate DACA was not taken lightly,” said Elaine Duke, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. “As a result of recent litigation, we were faced with two options: wind the program down in an orderly fashion that protects beneficiaries in the near-term while working with Congress to pass legislation; or allow the judiciary to potentially shut the program down completely and immediately. We chose the least disruptive option.”

It was not immediately clear if it would be enough for the states. A spokesperson for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the leader of the effort, was not informed about the decision in advance and did not promise to drop the threat of litigation.

Other states, including Washington and New York, immediately said they would sue Trump for ending the program.

I have always believed DACA was a presidential overreach. However, I equally understand the plight of the Dream Act kids who — for all practical purposes — know no country other than America

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The decision puts pressure on a Republican-controlled Congress to produce a legislative fix for the immigrants and avoid backlash from voters, business executives and donors who have urged compassion for the Dreamers. Sixty-four percent of Americans support allowing Dreamers to stay in the United States, according to NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll released Thursday.

But finding a solution will be tough for Washington’s feuding Republicans, who control both the White House and Congress for the first time in 10 years and are saddled with a host of other problems, including avoiding a government shutdown and paying to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, as Trump inched closer to an announcement, House Speaker Paul Ryan joined a small but growing number of Republicans, including including Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who urged Trump not end the program. And he pledged to work on a legislative fix.

“These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home,” Ryan said in an interview with WCLO radio station in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin. “And so I really do believe that there needs to be a legislative solution. That’s one that we’re working on. And I think we want to give people peace of mind.”

Conservative lawmakers led by Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina are already working on a a bill that would provide a path to permanent residency to people brought here illegally as children.

“Immigration policy should be set through legislation, not executive orders,” Tillis tweeted Friday. “It’s the responsibility of Congress to address the long-term uncertainty facing undocumented minors.”

Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01

Franco Ordoñez: 202-383-6155, @francoordonez

