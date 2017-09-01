Film crew throws lifeline to longshot Texas Democrats

A group of Democratic women in North Texas knows its bid to win office in deeply Republican territory is a huge longshot, so it’s trying a highly unorthodox strategy – they’re starring in a documentary.
A group of high-profile filmmakers with Democratic ties will begin gathering footage of the women at a strategy retreat at a Dallas union hall next month.
The crew will follow them and other first-time women candidates across the country through Election Day, but episodes could begin airing just as voters as paying attention to the midterm elections next fall. It’s not clear where the documentary will air.
The project, called “Surge,” has some high-profile support. Award-winning producers Wendy Sachs and Tanya Selvaratnam, and director Hannah Rosenzweig, met campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Advisers on the project include Mikaela Beardsley of Half the Sky, a movie about oppressed women; Michael Epstein of MAKERS, a series that looks at how women have changed America; Wendy Ettinger of Chicken & Egg Pictures, and Simone Ward of Women Effect Fund.
Most of the women seeking office face grim general elections chances next fall – if they make it through competitive primaries first. But their unusual coordination on campaign tactics has already helped draw attention to their collective efforts.
The strategy was hatched earlier this year, when veteran public relations professional Jana Lynne Sanchez, who is vying to challenge veteran Rep. Joe Barton in Texas’ 6th congressional district, reached out to other candidates to team up on a meet-and-greet in Allen.
After the event, they kept in touch on the messaging service WhatsApp, offering each other moral support and advice on campaign tactics. The group has since expanded to 20 Texas candidates, running at both the state and federal level, who interact daily as they navigate their fledgling campaigns.
Next month the group will meet for a campaign strategy retreat, where Sanchez will teach a media training session. Constitutional scholar Sarah Depew, who is running in Texas House District 67, will host discussion on constitutional matters.
“You do a lot of soul searching when you decide to run for office, and it can feel kind of lonely,” said Mica Ringo, who is running for the Democratic nomination in state House District 98. “This group is a good chance for us to learn from each other and ask questions in a safe space.”
Democrats in the state are circumspect about most of the candidates’ chances in 2018.
“Most of the candidates in that group have not raised anywhere near the amount of money to mount formidable campaigns are running in districts that would be very difficult to win,” said one Texas Democratic strategist.
The strategist singled out Ana-Maria Ramos in state House District 102, Brandy Chambers in House District 112 and Joanna Cattanach in House District 108, as the best prospects running in districts Hillary Clinton won.
In House races, Vanessa Adia is challenging Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, Lorie Burch is challenging Rep. Sam Johnson, R=Texas, Linsey Fagan is challenging Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, and Danielle Pellett is challenging Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas.
