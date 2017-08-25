Susan Walsh AP
Susan Walsh AP

Politics & Government

Controversial Trump White House adviser Sebastian Gorka out at White House

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

August 25, 2017 5:46 PM

Sebastian Gorka, an adviser to President Donald Trump, is no longer working at the White House, according to multiple reports.

The Federalist reported that Gorka resigned, expressing unhappiness with the current direction of Trump’s administration.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote, according to The Federalist. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

Gorka had previously worked under the leadership of Steve Bannon at far-right media outlet Breitbart as an international news editor.

CNN and BuzzFeed News also initially reported that Gorka resigned. Later Friday evening, however, reports from other media outlets, including McClatchy, began to surface, stating that Gorka did not resign but did in fact no longer work at the White House.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 0:24

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

View More Video