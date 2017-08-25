Mary Altaffer AP
President Trump pardons controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

August 25, 2017 5:10 PM

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that he is pardoning controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been convicted of criminal contempt.

In a statement, Trump called Arpaio a “worthy candidate” for a presidential pardon and said his life exemplifies “selfless public service.”

On July 31, Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court after he was deemed to have deliberately ignored a federal judge’s order to stop detaining people solely on the belief that they were in the country illegally, per USA Today. Arpaio, the sheriff of Mericopa County, Arizona, and his deputies continued to do so for 17 months after the judge’s order.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details.

