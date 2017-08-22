Treasury broadens look at real-estate money laundering

The Treasury Department has extended a program designed to thwart money laundering through luxury U.S. real estate, McClatchy has learned.
A previous Geographic Targeting Order was set to expire Tuesday morning but was quietly extended and expanded by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN.
The order is designed to combat the use of limited liability companies, particularly those in offshore tax havens, to launder illicit proceeds in pricey real estate. The order requires disclosure of beneficial owners, the technical term for true owners of a shell company, during cash purchases of more than $1 million that in most cases don’t involve a mortgage.
Not only was the expiring order extended for another six months, but it was expanded to include the Hawaiian capital of Honolulu. The original order in January 2016 was focused on Manhattan and Miami but was later expanded to metropolitan New York City, South Florida, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and San Antonio, Texas.
The use of shell companies to purchase luxury real estate is common to camouflage ownership. McClatchy, the Miami Herald and reporting partners around the world documented this practice in last year’s publication of the Panama Papers, which ripped back the veil of secrecy on offshore companies.
More recently, McClatchy reported how a fugitive Kazakh family purchased Trump Soho properties in Manhattan through a network of offshore companies.
Multiple news reports have said Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking at Russians who may have purchased Trump-branded properties through secretive companies that shield the names of owners.
Mueller was tapped by the Justice Department to probe possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign team, a charge President Donald Trump vehemently denies.
