Andrew Harnik AP
Andrew Harnik AP

Politics & Government

Trump looks at eclipse without glasses

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

August 21, 2017 12:37 PM

President Donald Trump took in the solar eclipse from the White House balcony, first looking up at the phenomenon without the necessary glasses to protect his eyes.

Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, took in the sight from the Truman balcony, which overlooks the South Lawn. While the three had solar eclipse glasses, which protect your eyes as you stare directly at the sun, Trump initially looked up without eye protection.

According to the White House pool report, an aide shouted “don’t look” at the president as he gestured toward the sun.

Looking directly at the sun can cause permanent eye damage, the symptoms of which can take a few days to show up. Those include “dim” sight, loss of central vision, distorted vision, altered color vision, and afterimages. last total

Washington, D.C. experienced an approximately 80 percent eclipse and did not go completely dark. Monday’s was the first total solar eclipse to pass over the continental U.S. since tktk. The next will take place in 2045.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 0:24

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

View More Video