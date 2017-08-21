Trump aides plot a big immigration deal — that breaks a campaign promise

More Videos 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture Pause 1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 0:53 Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 1:40 Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:24 How Arroyo Grande is honoring beloved fox 1:56 Mindbody helps girls get into tech with new event 1:03 Meet Dally: This energetic pup is up for adoption at SLO County animal shelter 0:26 Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Video Link copy Embed Code copy

DACA is back on the chopping block again If you’re an immigrant who was unlawfully brought to America as a child, you might be one of the more than 600,000 young adults registered under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. President Trump has flip-flopped on whether he will undo the executive action that then-President Obama used to create the program, but now Texas has threatened to sue if Trump doesn’t undo the action. What’s the future look like for DACA? McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains. If you’re an immigrant who was unlawfully brought to America as a child, you might be one of the more than 600,000 young adults registered under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. President Trump has flip-flopped on whether he will undo the executive action that then-President Obama used to create the program, but now Texas has threatened to sue if Trump doesn’t undo the action. What’s the future look like for DACA? McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

