Far-right shouts ‘COUP!’ as Bannon ousted from White House

Leaders of the far-right movement raged against Steve Bannon’s ouster from the White House, warning the West Wing is now dominated by fake conservatives led by President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

“It’s a full on coup now, guys,” well-known far-right activist Mike Cernovich said in a live video stream on Twitter on Friday.

Cernovich directly blamed “Javanka” — the nickname for Ivanka Trump and Kushner — for the ouster of the administration’s nationalist ideologue.

Bannon is a hero to those on the far-right. As former editor of the information site Breitbart, Bannon courted the so-called “alt-right,” a loose confederation of white nationalist, white supremacist and anti-semitic groups. He was widely credited by these groups — and blamed by Republicans and Democrats alike — for Trump’s many veiled overtures to the far-right.

His exit had been rumored for weeks. Calls for him to go ramped up after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that left one woman dead.

Within minutes of the Drudge Report breaking news that Bannon was out, the far-right movement expressed outrage.

Breitbart editor Joel Pollak proclaimed simply: “WAR.”

Anti-semitic messages were not far behind. Jack Posobiec, a voice associated with the far-right, called Bannon’s firing a “coup” on behalf of White House “globalists” such as economic adviser Gary Cohn and deputy national security adviser Dina Powell. White nationalist groups often refer to Jews as “globalists.”

“They’ve isolated every Trump supporter in the White House and fired them,” Posobiec said in a video on Twitter. “They’ve isolated each one again and again.”

Both Posobiec and Cernovich said they thought Vice President Mike Pence could be responsible for the effort to oust Trump’s inner circle from the administration.

They also said they thought the timing of Bannon’s last day was suspicious: The Trump administration was set to discuss Afghanistan strategy at a Camp David meeting Friday. Trump has resisted pressure from the Department of Defense and advisers who urge the U.S. to ramp up involvement in America’s longest-running war. Posobiec and Cernovich said keeping Bannon — who opposes American involvement abroad — out of that meeting increases the chances Trump will be convinced to approve additional troops.

Pollak wrote on Breitbart that Bannon’s demise may be “the beginning of the end for the Trump administration.”

“Bannon was not just Trump’s master strategist, the man who turned a failing campaign around in August 2016 and led one of the most remarkable come-from-behind victories in political history. He was also the conservative spine of the administration,” Pollak wrote. “Steve Bannon personified the Trump agenda. With Bannon gone, there is no guarantee that Trump will stick to the plan.”

InfoWars editor Paul Joseph Watson hit a theme that is already scaring Republicans — that Bannon is now free to return to Breitbart and “have a far bigger influence than what he was restricted to in the White House.”

“The bulldog is back,” Watson tweeted in response to reports that Bannon would resume a position at Breitbart.

Former Breitbart writer Lee Stanahan also seemed to think the news was positive.

“Unleash the beast,” he said in a video on Twitter. “This is going to be the worst nightmare for the globalists that they can possibly imagine.”

Radio host John Cardillo argued that although Bannon can be active outside the administration, “there’s no substitute for having @POTUS’s ear in a daily face to face.”

“Bannon’s departure means that [Sebastian] Gorka is the only person left inside the WH who understands the base,” Cardillo tweeted. “Not good.”