Trump disbands business councils amid criticism from CEOs over Charlottesville remarks

President Donald Trump says he’s ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.
CEOs have been resigning since Saturday, when Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters. The resignation accelerated after Trump on Tuesday again blamed “both sides.”
Trump says on Twitter that “rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”
President Donald Trump’s main council of top corporate leaders appeared on the verge of disbanding Wednesday, said people briefed on the matter, following controversial remarks from Trump on Tuesday when he equated white nationalist hate groups with the protesters opposing them.
Wednesday morning, Stephen A. Schwarzman, chief executive of the Blackstone Group and one of Trump’s closest confidants in the business community, organized a conference call for members of the president’s Strategic and Policy Forum.
On the call, the chief executives of some of the largest companies in the country were debating how to proceed.
One option under serious consideration was disbanding the forum altogether. If the forum does survive, several CEOs were expected to resign from it.
The council includes Laurence D. Fink of BlackRock, Ginni Rometty of IBM, Rich Lesser of the Boston Consulting Group and Toby Cosgrove of the Cleveland Clinic.
Later Wednesday afternoon, executives from the president’s manufacturing council were expected to have a similar call.
Inge Thulin, chief executive of 3M, said in a statement Wednesday that he would resign from the manufacturing council, joining a wave of defections since Monday, including the CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel.
“Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values,” Thulin said.
