Comey said not to “cherry pick” his statements. Trump's lawyer ignored him

In a response to former FBI director James Comey’s congressional testimony Thursday, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer embraced Comey’s confirmation that Trump was not personally under investigation while soundly rejecting Comey’s more damning revelations.
Marc Kasowitz said that Comey’s testimony confirmed what Trump had alleged: that the president himself was not under investigation. But Kasowitz rejected Comey’s accounts of meetings with Trump in which the president asked Comey to pledge his loyalty to the president and asked Comey to “let go” of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Comey’s prepared testimony, which was released ahead of Thursday’s hearing, confirmed Trump’s claim that the former FBI director told Trump at least three times the agency was not investigating the president. The testimony repeatedly referenced memos Comey created following his interactions with Trump in order to document what was said, because he feared the president “might lie about the nature of our meeting.”
Kasowitz said Comey’s testimony “makes clear the president never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election.”
“The president never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including suggesting that Mr. Comey ‘let Flynn go,’” Kasowitz said.
But Comey told Congress Thursday he took it “as a direction” when Trump told him during a Feb. 14 Oval Office meeting “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.”
Kasowitz also slammed Comey for admitting he had allowed a friend to leak his memos to the press in hopes the revelations would spur appointment of a special counsel to the Russia investigation.
Trump said in a television interview he had Fired Comey because of the Russia investigation.
During his remarks, Comey urged people to take his entire testimony as a whole and not to cherry pick favorable portions depending upon someone’s preferred narrative.
