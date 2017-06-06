Comey told Sessions: Don’t leave me alone with Trump

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC Pause 1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress 0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO 0:39 Hundreds protest Trump in San Luis Obispo: 'He doesn't represent us' 1:18 Hundreds of Cal Poly students protest Trump election victory 1:22 San Luis Obispo mayor, City Council winners share their visions for future 0:26 District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill talks about his priorities for SLO County 1:38 Jordan Cunningham, winner of 35th District state Assembly race, talks about his goals 0:30 John Peschong, District 1 supervisor winner, talks about his priorities for SLO County 11:07 Pismo candidates for mayor, city council state their case Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy