In a Thursday, Dec. 17, 2009 file photo, Sen. Jim Bunning, R-KY., listens during a Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs executive session on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo

Politics & Government

May 27, 2017 11:23 AM

Ex-Senate staffer: Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning has died

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. He was 85.

Bunning's death was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. Deuser said he was notified about the death by Bunning's family.

Bunning won 224 games in a 17-year major-league career and pitched the first perfect game in modern National League history.

He became the first pitcher after 1900 to throw no-hitters in both the American and National Leagues.

He belonged to a rare group of major league pitchers to throw a perfect game in the modern era.

A Kentucky Republican, he was the only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to serve in Congress. He served in both the House and Senate.

