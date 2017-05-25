Federal appeals court upholds block of Trump travel ban

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Thursday upheld a nationwide preliminary injunction on President Donald Trump’s travel ban, continuing to block it from taking effect.
The court found that the ban, which targeted people from several Muslim-majority nations, violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which prevents the government from establishing religious orthodoxy or favoring one religion over another.
“Congress granted the president broad power to deny entry to aliens, but that power is not absolute,” the court wrote. “It cannot go unchecked when, as here, the president wields it through an executive edict that stands to cause irreparable harm to individuals across the nation.”
After originally calling for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the U.S. as a candidate, Trump signed an executive order in January banning people from seven majority-Muslim nations from coming to the country. That document also suspended the U.S. refugee resettlement program, indefinitely barring refugees from civil war-torn Syria. When the original travel ban was also challenged in the courts, the Trump administration vowed to rework it in a way they believed would comply with U.S. law.
A second version was issued in February, removing Iraq from the original list of barred nations. That version impacted travel from Libya, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan. The administration argues the ban is necessary to protect U.S. national security, but opponents say it only damages U.S. counterterrorism efforts.
