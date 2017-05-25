Trump stuns NATO leaders by reverting to scolding campaign message

More Videos 1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang Pause 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:31 Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump scolds NATO leaders over defense spending President Donald Trump scolds leaders at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels for failing to live up to its financial obligations and leaving it to U.S. taxpayers to shoulder the organization's defense burden. President Donald Trump scolds leaders at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels for failing to live up to its financial obligations and leaving it to U.S. taxpayers to shoulder the organization's defense burden. AP via NATO TV

President Donald Trump scolds leaders at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels for failing to live up to its financial obligations and leaving it to U.S. taxpayers to shoulder the organization's defense burden. AP via NATO TV