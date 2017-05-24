CBO: New Republican health bill would leave 23 million more uninsured by 2026

The revised House Republican bill to replace Obamacare would leave 23 million people without health insurance by 2026 and 14 million uninsured in its first year, according to a new analysis released Wednesday by the Congressional Budget Office.
The new estimates for the American Health Care Act are a slight improvement over earlier CBO projections that found 24 million would lose coverage over the next decade.
The legislation would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion over 10 years. That’s $32 billion less than the estimated savings for the previous version of the bill. Most of the savings comes from cuts to both Medicaid and tax credits that help purchase individual coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Individual insurance premiums would increase by an average of 20 percent in 2018 and 5 percent in 2019 under the proposed legislation.
As the Senate works to draft compromise legislation, the new CBO estimates still present a formidable obstacle for moderate Republicans who already fear the legislation extracts too heavy a toll on poor, sick and older people with individual insurance coverage.
House Speaker Paul Ryan delayed sending the bill to the Senate before the CBO report was released, fearing it wouldn’t meet Senate guidelines for reconciliation, the legislative procedure that allows for passage of a bill with a simple majority.
Under reconciliation – in which legislation can be considered without a Democratic filibuster – the health care legislation can only be considered if it reduces the deficit by at least $2 billion over 10 years.
The individual insurance market is in turmoil as carriers struggle to determine their premium rates for 2018.
In addition to steep rate increases this year, carriers lack enough younger, healthy plan members to offset the higher cost of sicker, older enrollees. And many insurers have withdrawn from the market altogether, leaving certain areas of the country with one or no plan offerings.
On Wednesday, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City announced they would no longer offer individual coverage in their 32-county service area in Missouri and Kansas due to more than $100 million in losses.
“This is unsustainable for our company,” said a statement from Danette Wilson, President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. “We have a responsibility to our members and the greater community to remain stable and secure, and the uncertain direction of this market is a barrier to our continued participation.”
The tortured GOP effort to replace Obamacare, a wave of new rules affecting the marketplace next year and the Trump administration’s plan not to enforce the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate also have contributed to the shaky markets.
The most immediate threat, however, is the Trump administration’s refusal, thus far, to reimburse insurers for $9 billion in subsidies they’ve paid to help low-income enrollees pay for coverage.
Without repayment of the “cost-sharing reductions,” insurers would have to raise premiums up to 20 percent next year to make up for the shortfall. Many would leave the market altogether if the money isn’t recouped.
The Trump administration wants to use the unpaid subsidies as leverage to force congressional Democrats to help negotiate terms of the Affordable Care Act repeal legislation. Earlier this week, the Trump administration sought a three-month delay on a ruling in a federal lawsuit over the subsidies.
But insurers say the additional delay will only make it harder for insurers to calculate their premiums for next year.
The Republican health care legislation has been widely criticized for weakening consumer protections in Obamacare, slashing funding for Medicaid and leaving 24 million people without health insurance by 2026.
Dozens of advocacy organizations and health care groups like AARP, the American Diabetes Association and American Medical Association oppose the measure. In fact, no patient group, medical organization or hospital group has voiced support for it.
The Republicans’ first legislative effort was pulled from the House floor for lack of support only minutes before a scheduled vote in March.
It was was languishing until an amendment by Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., allowed states to sidestep an Affordable Care Act requirement that individual insurers cover 10 “essential” health benefits. The amendment also lets states bypass ACA rules that ban individual insurers from charging higher rates to people with pre-existing medical conditions.
The CBO projects that one-third of the nation’s population resides in states that would take advantage of those amendments. In those states, average premiums would be roughly 20 percent lower in 2026 because “insurance policies would provide fewer benefits,” the report says.
The reductions in average premiums would range from 10 percent to 30 percent in different areas of the country. Younger people would see substantially larger reductions while older people would see substantially smaller premium reductions.
Health benefits likely to be excluded from essential health benefits could include maternity care, mental health and substance abuse benefits, pediatric dental benefits and rehabilitative services, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
“In particular, out-of-pocket spending on maternity care and mental health and substance abuse services could increase by thousands of dollars in a given year for the nongroup enrollees who would use those services,” the report says.
Another amendment to the GOP health bill added $8 billion to a proposed $115 billion pot of money that states could use to fund high-risk pools, which provide health coverage for the medically uninsurable.
The GOP legislation would steer people with costly medical conditions – and who haven’t maintained continuous individual coverage – into the high-risk pools in order to lower premiums for others.
Both amendments shored up conservative support for the legislation, which narrowly passed the House of Representatives on May 4.
Most of the bill’s deficit savings over ten years is driven by an $834 billion cut in Medicaid funding due to the phaseout of the Medicaid expansion and a change in the program’s funding formula. The bill would also cut $290 billion in funding for premium tax credits that help pay for marketplace coverage, the CBO found.
Eliminating the individual mandate would save taxpayers $38 billion in penalties that must now be paid for not carrying coverage. The repeal of the ACA’s employer mandate would forgo $171 billion in government penalties, the CBO found.
Lindsay Wise contributed to this report.
