Obstacles are ahead, but Gorsuch seems set to clear Supreme Court confirmation bar

1:05 'This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet': Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

1:11 Take a tour of Valerie Powell's Cayucos garden

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

0:57 Wildflowers are springing up in eastern SLO County

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County