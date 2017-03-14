Trump and Pence are making Kentucky the conservative health care battleground

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO Pause

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck bigrig off the Oceano Dunes

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:28 RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

0:41 Hiking Cal Poly's Architecture Graveyard