Ivanka Trump aims to close divide between Democrats and Republicans on child care

1:25 Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword Pause

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners