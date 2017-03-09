EPA head says carbon dioxide doesn’t primarily contribute to global warming

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding Pause

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

1:07 Tree falling on car during fierce storm caught on camera in Morro Bay

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC