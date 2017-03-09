Ways and Means committee approves GOP health bill without knowing its cost

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding Pause

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

1:06 'A Day Without a Woman' march in SLO

1:07 Tree falling on car during fierce storm caught on camera in Morro Bay

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair