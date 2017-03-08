Politics & Government

March 8, 2017 11:16 AM

Day Without A Woman protesters arrested near Trump International Hotel in New York

By ELIZABETH KOH

ekoh@mcclatchy.com

Protestors blocking traffic near Columbus Circle in New York City, outside the Trump International Hotel, were arrested as part of the Day Without A Woman strike Wednesday afternoon, reports said.

The official Twitter for the Women’s March movement, which helped organize Wednesday’s national day of protest, shared photos of demonstrators being loaded into what appeared to be a New York City Police Department van.

Among those arrested appeared to be political activist Linda Sarsour and Women’s March organizers Paola Mendoza, Alyssa Klein, Bob Bland and Carmen Perez.

About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after refusing police directions to disperse, according to Isaac Saul, a reporter at the scene:

Demonstrators had started making a “human wall” around the Trump hotel, according to tweets from the Women’s March account. Photos from the protest showed hundreds of people, many carrying signs and wearing the signature pink hats from the Women’s March, walking through the city.

Det. Annette Shelton of the NYPD declined to release arrest information for all of those detained until the protest ended.

