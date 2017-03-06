Trump signs new travel ban of six Muslim-majority countries

President Donald Trump signed a new executive Monday that limits travel to the United States by citizens of now six majority-Muslim country, according to senior administration officials.
While softening many of those most of their most objectionable conditional of their original order, the Trump administration made it clearer that they still have deep reservations about America’s long-running policy of accepting refugees.
Citing national security concerns, the White House said the new executive order has been tailored to a federal appeals court decision that blocked his Jan. 27 executive order that temporarily suspended entry into the United States by citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.
The new order no longer includes Iraq, but freezes for 90 days the entry of anyone from the six remaining countries who do not already have a valid visa permitting their entry. It also puts a 120-day moratorium on refugee admissions from other countries.
“Iraq is treated differently under this executive order,” said a senior administration official who is knowledgeable about the order but not authorized to speak publicly as a matter of practice.
The administration said that 300 people who entered the country as refugees were currently being investigated for potential terrorism threats. “That is not a small number,” said an administration official who said the individuals either infiltrated the United States or were radicalized following entry.
The release of the new ban ends weeks of haggling between Homeland Security and Justice officials over whether to revoke some visas of some 60,000 to 100,000 people from the seven countries. Those visas were reinstated after a federal judge in Seattle blocked the initial executive order. Some officials worry that revoking them again would run afoul of the judge’s order.
In issuing his decision blocking the order, U.S. District Judge James Robart sided with the states of Washington and Minnesota who argued that Trump’s travel ban targeted Muslims and violated the constitutional rights of immigrants and their families.
The new order seeks to get around the issue by ending a special carve-out for Christian migrants that some saw as an indication that the ban was discriminatory. While it includes Syria, nationals from the country are no longer banned indefinitely but are part of the same 120-day moratorium.
Iraq was removed from the list after government officials agreed to increase the level of vetting by its own officials. Senior administration officials said the Iraq government will also share additional information with the United States about its nationals. Iraq also agreed to accept nationals who have been ordered deported by the United States for overstaying their visas and other deportable offenses.
Senior administration officials said they will review the policies following the moratorium to determine whether to add or remove countries from the list.
