Democrats’ 2018 plan: More bluster, same policy

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe Pause

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:13 Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo has its bronze tiger back

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:31 Take a drive from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo — in 90 seconds

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over