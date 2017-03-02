Pence used personal email account for Indiana state business, and was hacked, report says

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe Pause

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

1:31 SLO Friends of the Library hosting huge book sale

1:42 Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab offers a new crime-fighting tool in a digital world

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek