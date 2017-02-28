Navy SEAL’s father refused to meet with Trump, but his widow gets longest applause at address to Congress

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish Pause

3:03 Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again

1:06 Watch as water races down Nacimiento Lake's main spillway

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building