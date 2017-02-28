Democratic women reps will wear white in honor of suffragettes to Trump’s speech

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House, and other female Democrats in the House will wear all white during President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Hillary Clinton, who lost in her attempt to become the first female president of the United States, often wore all-white pantsuits, including in the third and final debate with Trump. White is a color often associated with the women’s suffrage movement.
On Facebook, Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.), chairwoman of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, explained her decision on Facebook.
“At tonight’s #JointSession I will wear white in honor of the suffragettes, to stand up to the Republican attempts to roll back the progress we’ve made. Democrats will never stand down in our fight to protect access to affordable health care, reproductive rights, equal pay for equal work, paid sick and family leave, secure retirement futures for all Americans, and so much more. We will not go back! #WomenWearWhite,” Frankel wrote.
There are 66 Democratic women in the House, according to AP. The representatives were posting their photos with the hashtag #WomenWearWhite on Twitter.
Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017
Wearing suffragette white at the #JointSession as a pledge to fight for equal pay, paid family leave & more! #WomenWearWhite pic.twitter.com/vJWUw6gXNm— Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) February 28, 2017
Proud to join @HouseDemocrats women in wearing white to @POTUS' #JointSession to show support for women's rights. #womenwearwhite #FL07 pic.twitter.com/drhHf7Ns6i— Rep Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) February 28, 2017
I'm wearing suffragette white for Trump’s #JointSession in honor of the generations of women who marched & fought for our sacred rights. pic.twitter.com/UPKdLZly80— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 28, 2017
