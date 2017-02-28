Ahead of Trump speech, McConnell takes swipe at Beshear on Obamacare

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report Pause

1:46 CPAC goers talk Trump controversies

1:06 Watch as water races down Nacimiento Lake's main spillway

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos