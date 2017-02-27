Ross confirmed to cabinet but White House refuses to release his answers on Russia

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing