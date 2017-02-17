Activist group with 'direct line' to Trump says Muslims are 'jihadists wearing suits'

0:22 Paso Robles students demonstrate during ‘Day Without Immigrants’ Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

1:28 What's going on at the Price Canyon oil field?

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'