Senate OKs Pruitt at EPA: How deeply will he scale back agency he sued?

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home Pause

0:22 Paso Robles students demonstrate during ‘Day Without Immigrants’

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?