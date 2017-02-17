Trump wouldn’t be first president to mobilize National Guard for immigration enforcement

0:22 Paso Robles students demonstrate during ‘Day Without Immigrants’ Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

1:04 Moonbows at Yosemite National Park draw crowds

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:41 Cal Poly Rose Parade float heads to Pasadena under the cover of darkness