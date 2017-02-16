Today in Trump tweets, February 16, 2017: ‘Low-life leakers,’ the media is still terrible, the stock market

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill Pause

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:38 Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

1:04 Moonbows at Yosemite National Park draw crowds

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home