Watch these Republican spoilers, who are starting to block Trump in Congress

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill Pause

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:04 Moonbows at Yosemite National Park draw crowds

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

0:57 Highlights of Mission Prep's boys basketball win over Cerritos