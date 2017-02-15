Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 15, 2017: Russia, leaks, the media is terrible, Israel

1:38 Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane Pause

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:55 Competing demonstrations held in front of San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood