Trump’s pick to lead Medicaid and Medicare has hazy legacy on insuring the poor

1:38 Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane Pause

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?