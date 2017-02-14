Flynn resignation: Democrats want to know what the president knew and when he knew it

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism Pause

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

1:44 SLO County rock climbers take on Cabrillo Peak

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode