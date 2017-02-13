Trump is urged to reject health law’s ‘Cadillac Tax’ and retain employee tax break

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism Pause

2:33 Cheers and jeers: Pro wrestling match at The Graduate is a slamming good time

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

0:55 Competing demonstrations held in front of San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over