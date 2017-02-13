Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 13, 2017: Trudeau visits the White House

2:33 Cheers and jeers: Pro wrestling match at The Graduate is a slamming good time Pause

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:55 Competing demonstrations held in front of San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide