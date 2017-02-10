Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 10, 2017: Trump slams travel ban ruling

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides Pause

3:57 Aerial view of CHP helicopter, crews rescuing stranded Montaña de Oro hiker

0:46 Watch: Late-night missile launch at Vandenberg

1:35 Chumash Heritage Marine Sanctuary supporters lobby supervisors

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:02 Marijuana could find a home in this Grover Beach zone

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders