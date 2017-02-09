Trump signs 3 executive orders on crime after Jeff Sessions sworn in

President Donald Trump signed three new executive orders Thursday morning that he said were focused on scaling back crime and violence against police officers.
“I’m signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America,” Trump said at the swearing-in ceremony of Jeff Sessions as attorney general.
The White House did not provide the exact language of the executive orders, but Trump said one would “break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across our nation and are destroying the blood of our youth,” another would create a task force to reduce violent crime and the last would instruct the Department of Justice — now under Sessions’ command — to come up with a plan to stop violence against law enforcement officers.
“We have a crime problem. I wish the rose that we're seeing in crime in America today was some sort of aberration or blip,” Sessions said, adding that he thought it was a “dangerous permanent trend.”
Sessions also voiced support for Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, saying, “We need a lawful system of immigration. That’s not wrong, that’s not immoral, that’s not indecent.”
