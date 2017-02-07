Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 7, 2017: Putin, Iran, DeVos and ‘obstruction by Democrats’

President Donald Trump turned to Twitter early Tuesday morning, sending out his first tweet at 5:11 a.m.
The message was about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and he tied it to former President Barack Obama and the Iran nuclear deal.
I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017
Trump met with members of the National Sheriffs’ Association at the White House and took a photo with them in the Oval Office.
An honor having the National Sheriffs' Assoc. join me at the @WhiteHouse. Incredible men & women who protect & serve 24/7/365. THANK YOU!! pic.twitter.com/9EMTnH0OrF— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017
Trump sent a series of tweets about newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate on DeVos’ nomination. It is the first time a vice president has broken a tie on a Cabinet nominee.
Senate Dems protest to keep the failed status quo. Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!— President Trump (@POTUS) February 7, 2017
Congratulations to our new Education Secretary, @BetsyDeVos! pic.twitter.com/w7jE6G2x0p— President Trump (@POTUS) February 7, 2017
Today’s vote to confirm Education Secretary @BetsyDeVos was a vote for every child having a chance at a world-class education. https://t.co/zdF3OzIohN— Vice President Pence (@VP) February 7, 2017
.@BetsyDeVos sworn in as Secretary of Education by @VP Mike Pence moments ago. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/uzneL25V7F— President Trump (@POTUS) February 8, 2017
The president tweeted shortly after 6 p.m. about opposition to his Cabinet. “It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!” he wrote.
The Wall Street Journal produced a chart comparing Trump’s Cabinet picks with previous presidents. A vote on Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general, is scheduled for Wednesday.
It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
