Ted Cruz talks to Democratic protesters on a Fort Worth street corner

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach Pause

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:34 Take a virtual hike along Rocky Canyon Trail

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product