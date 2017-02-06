Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 6, 2017: Negative polls and ‘fake news’

1:48 Hiker rescued from peak in Montana de Oro State Park Pause

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach

0:23 Crews stage at Montaña de Oro in search for missing hiker

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'