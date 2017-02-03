‘Total joke’: Why Neil Gorsuch’s yearbook says he started a ‘Fascism Forever’ club

0:33 Watch: Crowd rallies in SLO to support Chumash marine sanctuary Pause

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

0:57 Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day